Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Syneos Health were worth $21,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

