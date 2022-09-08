Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Syneos Health to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.93. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

