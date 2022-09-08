Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 10,473 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

