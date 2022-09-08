Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.75 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $137.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.61 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.