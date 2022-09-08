Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,302 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

