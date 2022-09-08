Synthetify Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Synthetify has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Synthetify has a market cap of $819,322.67 and $94,482.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00030150 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00089871 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00041882 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003969 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Synthetify Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange.Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time.Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties.You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets.Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper”

