Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,414 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Sysco worth $67,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 3.1 %

Sysco stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.