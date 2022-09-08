T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

