Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 82,074 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 205.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

