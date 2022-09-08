Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 159.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

