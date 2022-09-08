Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 160,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.3% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $170.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

