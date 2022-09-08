TC Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

