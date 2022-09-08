TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,696 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.24% of TDCX worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

TDCX stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. TDCX Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%.

Separately, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

