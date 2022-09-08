TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Hits $0.0156 on Top Exchanges

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $44,245.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

