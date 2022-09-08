Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004139 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $344,982.88 and $108,998.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,943.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.14 or 0.09479069 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00870347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022246 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics.

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars.

