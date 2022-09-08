Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $95.44 million and approximately $795,720.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,968,700,558 coins. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

