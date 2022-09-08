Tellor (TRB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.23 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.02 or 0.00083055 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $27.29 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038209 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.81 or 0.99977855 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038421 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor (TRB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.