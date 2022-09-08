Telsey Advisory Group Cuts G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $22.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $903.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

