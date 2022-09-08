TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Raised to C$34.50 at Scotiabank

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TU. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $674,559,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

