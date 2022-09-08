TEN Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $504,495.89 (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One TEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. TEN has a market cap of $504,495.89 and $11,682.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TEN has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEN alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002078 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About TEN

TEN (CRYPTO:TENFI) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2021. TEN’s total supply is 76,194,022 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.

TEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TEN, the Token Enrichment Network, is powered by Binance Smart Chain, TEN Finance leverages the innovations brought to the market by first generation DeFi projects and integrates emerging technologies to enhance yield optimization in a simple yet efficient manner.TEN simplifies the staking process with the most liquid BSC Liquidity Pools while provides a robust yield earning environment for the users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.