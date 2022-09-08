Tenset Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Tenset coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00011345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a total market cap of $407.81 million and $187,900.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tenset Profile

10SET is a N/A coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,059,714 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

Tenset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

