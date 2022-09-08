TenUp (TUP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $114,031.00

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. TenUp has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $114,031.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001999 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00161901 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008350 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000184 BTC.
TenUp Coin Profile
TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io.
Buying and Selling TenUp
