Terra Virtua Kolect Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59.35 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $37.67 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is www.terravirtua.io. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is a cross-platform non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that offers a curated marketplace for NFT creators and collectors to interact. The Terra Virtua Kolect platform spans web, PC and mobile AR/VR environments.The Terra Virtua Kolect project raised $2.6 million in three rounds of token sales. Some of Terra Virtua’s partners for creating digital collectibles include Legendary Entertainment and Paramount Pictures.Terra Virtua was formed as a project in 2017, but its utility token TVK only launched on Dec. 16, 2021.”

