Terracoin Price Hits $0.0141 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Terracoin has a market cap of $323,259.46 and approximately $125.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,332.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00662888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00276701 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005586 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017230 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine.It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin.The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent..online.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.