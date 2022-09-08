Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
