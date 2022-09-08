Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

