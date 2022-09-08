Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

TXN opened at $165.82 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.74. The stock has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

