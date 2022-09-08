Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXT. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $64.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. Textron has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Textron’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.