Tezos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $48.88 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00008191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $48.88 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00013108 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014108 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 929,687,133 coins and its circulating supply is 908,186,527 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

