The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919,157 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,772 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $45,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 70,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

