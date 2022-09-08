The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $91.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.5 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $54.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

