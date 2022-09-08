The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $60.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.