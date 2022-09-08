The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on November 30th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE SRV opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
