The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Temple & Webster Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Temple & Webster Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TPLWF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. Temple & Webster Group has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.50.
About Temple & Webster Group
Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform that offers approximately 200,000 products. Its online platform offers outdoor, office, and home décor furniture; and rugs, lighting, wall art bed and bath, kitchen baby and kids, renovation, and lifestyle products.
