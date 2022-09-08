The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) to “Buy”

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CUYTY. Barclays cut their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $14.26.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

