The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of HAIN opened at $18.73 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

