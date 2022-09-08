The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

