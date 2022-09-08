The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,441 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $62,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Hershey by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Price Performance

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY stock opened at $228.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.