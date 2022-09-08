The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kroger has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

