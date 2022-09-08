The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.67.

LSXMK stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,505,000 after buying an additional 2,084,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after acquiring an additional 431,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

