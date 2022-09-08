The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,730 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $78,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $159.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.12 and its 200-day moving average is $171.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

