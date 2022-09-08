The Sandbox Reaches 1-Day Volume of $182.23 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00004724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $182.23 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00745904 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006012 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00177586 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,270,108 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

