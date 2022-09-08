The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Capitalization Hits $5.88 Million

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $2,075.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00051497 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

