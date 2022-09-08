The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

