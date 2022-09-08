TheStreet Downgrades Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) to C+

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

AMTB opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $874.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.02. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerald P. Plush bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $8,027,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

