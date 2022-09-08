TheStreet Downgrades Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) to D

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CALT. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pareto Securities began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CALT stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.