TheStreet Downgrades Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) to D

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CALT. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pareto Securities began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of CALT stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $32.24.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
