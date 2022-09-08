TheStreet Upgrades SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) to “B-“

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:SBOW opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $662.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $49.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $182.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 71.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,884,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,884,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $235,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $980,000.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

