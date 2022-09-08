TheVig Reaches Market Cap of $772,961.47 (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, TheVig has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. TheVig has a market cap of $772,961.47 and $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TheVig coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eclipse (ECLIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheVig Coin Profile

TheVig is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. The official website for TheVig is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TheVig

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheVig should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TheVig using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

