Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Trading 1.4% Higher

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. 13,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 199,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Tian Ruixiang Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

