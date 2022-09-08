Tidex Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.48 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (TDX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $340,932.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,507,416 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tidex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

