TigerCash (TCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $901,366.00

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $372,394.21 and $901,366.00 worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

